Family threatened with $1,000 fine for putting Christmas decorations out 'too early'; singer Mariah Carey comes to their rescue!

The time we all have been waiting all throughout the year, is finally near. While some of us can still contain our excitement and wait for the day to come, some others just can't!

And that's exactly why this year, a Florida family might be fined $1,000 (£750). Why, you may ask?

Well, the fine is for putting up their Christmas decorations too early!

Who knew getting excited for the festive season could cost you so much!

Unfortunately, turns out; it does. The Moffa family received a letter from their local neighbourhood organisation on November 8 threatening them with a fine.

According to Fox 13, Father Michael Moffa had to book the professional decorator early this year because that was the only time window available.

"We couldn't get in on last year's," he explained. We have a reservation for this year that we made last year.

The family will be fined $100 (£75) for each day the decorations remained up, according to the letter from Westchase Community Association.

Christmas came early, far too early, according to the community association. Only after US festival Thanksgiving on 25 November could Christmas lights go out on buildings.

She wrote: "We honestly never thought it would turn into what it has, but I'm grateful that it has because I feel like it has just brought everyone all over the country together."

The fine notice from the community organisation arrived only 48 hours after the lights were turned off.

Locals were outraged when house owner Chelsea Moffa posted about the event on Facebook.

Singer Mariah Carey, retweeted an article about Moffa's experience, as she supported the family.

Have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:35 PM IST