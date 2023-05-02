Viral claims about 5 men pulling out dead body from burning pyre & raping it in Rajasthan's Sikar found to be fake | Representative Photo

A news article on five Hindu men raping a half burnt body of a woman in Sikar, Rajasthan had appeared on social media and was shared by several users. The now deleted News article originally reported by Asianet news on April 19 has been found to be fake.

The reports emerged amid the PTI report on how parents in Pakistan were locking the graves of their daughters to protect them from rapists.

The Twitter Ashok Swain, a Professor at Uppsala University, shared the same article of ‘Asianet News Hindi’ and tweeted, “While Indian media spreading fake news about the locked grave in Pakistan to keep rapists away, in Sikar, India, five Hindus have been caught for raping the dead body of a woman by taking it out of a burning pyre.”

Asianet has deleted its report on the rape.

Sikar police clarifies

Sikar police has debunked the claims and clarified that the report is not true. The police said that relatives of the woman had come the area to meet the victim's family and they were mistaken to be miscreants and beaten up by the locals. Officials from Ajitgarh police station reached the spot and took necessary action.

Report by Patrika

On the same date (April 19), Patrika reported that five people were arrested in Sikar from a burning ghat for performing tantric activities with a half burnt body of a woman. The men were thrashed by the family of the woman. Although this incident was not mentioned in Sikar police's clarification.

Patrika news |

As per Patrika.com, cases of tantric activities have been reported from the area in Sikar which is why locals remain careful while they burn the bodies of their families at the burning ghat.