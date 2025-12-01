Delhi Boy Turns Roadside Stone Into ₹5000 Artistic Clock, Makes Profit Of 987%+ In Few Minutes | WATCH | Instagram @bhartiyalast24hrr

A Delhi boy has gone viral for his creativity and entrepreneurial spirit after he turned a random roadside stone into an artistic clock and sold it for ₹5,000, making a profit of more than 987% within minutes.

In the now-viral reel, the boy explains that he picked up an ordinary stone from the roadside and decided to transform it into a unique art piece. He first approached a craftsman to get the stone cut into the desired shape. After that, he polished and painted it to give it a glossy, premium look. He then fitted a clock mechanism inside the stone, turning it into a functional showpiece.

When he initially attempted to sell the clock in public, curious onlookers appreciated the creativity but hesitated to buy it because of the exposed back of the clock. Undeterred, the boy improvised and creatively covered the backside. Returning with the upgraded version, he finally found a customer, described as 'rich uncle' in the video, who bought the piece for ₹5,000.

According to the boy, the total cost of making the clock was ₹460, showcasing an impressive profit margin that has left viewers amazed. The reel has since spread widely across social media, with netizens praising his creativity, confidence, and business mindset.

Many have called him an inspiration for young entrepreneurs, noting his ability to turn something as simple as a roadside stone into a high-value product through imagination and effort. One user commented, "Worth every penny for a person who sees art!" While another commented, "Amazin,g even the clock idea was unique, anitts looks absolutely crazy."

Another user wrote, "In our country, every street is filled with talented children and we know that if we bring ISI type of content in front of people, people's knowledge will increase and people's curiosity will increase."