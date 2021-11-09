Madhya Pradesh: Triple murder case solved, tantric, cohort arrested

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a tantric and his cohort for committing the triple murder in Durga colony in Seoni-Malwa on November 4.

The tantric Ganesh together with one of his accomplices Monu killed three members of a family Yogesh Namdev, his wife Sunita and minor son Divyansh on the night of Diwali.

Ganesh Kashib committed the murders on the night of Diwali to get some supernatural powers, the police said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gurukaran Singh said that when the shutter of the house where the Namdevs lived did not open, locals informed the police about it.

On getting information, town inspector Jitendra Singh went to the spot and when he opened the shutter he found three bodies lying in a bed.

SP further said that all the three had been murdered with a sharp-edged weapon.

He further said a team had been formed to search for the culprits.

The mother of Yogesh, Rukmani Bai and his younger son, who live in Amli Ghat area, told the police that there had been thefts in the house of Yogesh who ran a grocery shop.

He, then, contacted a tantric to find out a solution. The tantric Ganesh had conducted tantric rituals in Yogesh’s house, Gurukaran Singh further said.

The tantric and his cohort arrested from the Adampur area confessed to having conducted certain rituals in the house of Yogesh on the night of November 3.

Ganesh mixed some drugs with the food of Yogesh, his wife and his son. When they consumed the food they became senseless and Ganesh and Monu killed all three of them with a sharp-edged weapon, the SP added.

The police confiscated the axe used in the murder and recovered some clothes, a gold chain and Rs 2,200 stolen from the house of Yogesh from the criminals.

The SP appealed to people not to believe in superstitions and keep away from witchcraft practitioners.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:55 PM IST