Madhya Pradesh: Three nabbed for black marketing of fertilizers, 40 bags of DAP manure seized

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Over 40 bags of DAP fertilizer being illegally exported from the district were seized on Monday.

The Kotwali police raided manure behind Galla Mandi late on Monday night.

Three youths involved in black marketing have also been arrested, said the police.

Kotwali police station on Tuesday got a tip-off that sacks of DAP fertilizer were being loaded in a bolero car (RJ 11 GV 2583) behind Galla Mandi.

Acting immediately on the information, the police raided and nabbed three accused with 40 bags of manure and the Bulero car worth three lakh rupees.

During interrogation, they told that two people are from Chowki Thana Mani, Dholpur Rajasthan while the third person is from village Khandauli police station Deogarh, Morena.

Notably, there is a shortage of fertilizers in the district for a long time, resulting in the black marketing of fertilizers.

Whether it is a city or a town, black-marketers have become active everywhere.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 03:12 PM IST