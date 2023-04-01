FACT CHECK: Cleartrip launches 'No baby flights' | FPJ

Aditya, a corporate employee from Bangalore and many other social media users received a WhatsApp message from Cleartrip that they have launched 'No baby flights'.

The message read that, "Do you find it irritating when there is a crying baby on your flight? Well, we heard you! After extensive research and innovation, Cleartrip finally launches..NO BABY FLIGHTS!

Look for the 'No baby flights' filter on the home page and book your ticket soon!

Fly seamlessly. Fly baby-free. Only on Cleartrip.

#CleartripNobabyflights

Book here.

They provided the link through which you can book the flight.

Look at WhatsApp message by Cleartrip below:

Social media users were outrageous at this. Nisha Agrawal, a mother of a 6-month-old infant from Mumbai said, "It is inhuman to bring such a feature and I find it as a slap on any parent's face."

Jay, a bank employee from Ahmedabad and a father of two kids said, "We all were baby once and to introduce 'No baby flights' seems uncompassionate. All of us have or will have to go through parenthood phase in our lives."

When the information was fact checked by us and other users by clicking on the link, it was found that:

The reality was 'No baby flights' feature was a mere April Fools Day prank and it brought a smile on the face of the social media users on knowing this.

ClearTrip wrote, "Happy April Fools. They might cry when they fly, but empathising is something we can all try!"

Did you like the prank by Cleartrip? So, what are your thoughts on this?

How do you plan to fool your friends, family and colleagues on April Fools Day?

