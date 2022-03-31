Explained: Why is #BoycottHimalaya trending on Twitter?

After the hijab row, right-wing groups are now demanding a ban on halal products.

In Karnataka, Hindu Jagruthi Samithi, Srirama Sene, Bajrang Dal and other right-wing groups have called for the removal of halal certification from the signboards of meat selling shops. They have also urged Hindus not to buy meat that is halal cut. Instead, they have advised the Hindus to buy meat that is cut as per the Hindu traditional method called 'Jhatka'.

Meanwhile, a picture of Himalaya Drug Company's 'Halal Policy' went viral on Twitter on Thursday. Himalaya’s 'Halal Policy' states, “Our products comply with Islamic Law/Shariah and free from any forbidden ingredients under Islamic law”. “We have set up the Internal Halal Management Team comprising of senior executives (including Muslim) from various disciplines to be responsible for all matters pertaining to Halal certification," it added.

This led to certain Twitter users demanding a ban on Himalaya products. Also, #BoycottHimalaya began to trend on Twitter.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:54 PM IST