 Evil! Man Strangulates Dog With Wire, Throws It Inhumanely In Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar; Disturbing Visuals Surface
Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Man Strangulates Dog With Wire, Throws It Inhumanely In Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar | Twitter

Delhi: Cruelty against innocent animals is on the rise in the country. Many incidents of atrocities against animals have come to the fore in the recent past. Another such incident which has come to light from Delhi shows that a dog was brutally thrown away after its neck being tied to a wire. The painful incident was caught on camera and the video of the atrocities against the animal is doing rounds on social media.

The incident is said to have occurred at Indra Vikas Colony in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. It can be seen in the video that a man has tied a dog to a wire and is hitting the dog on the footpath at a crowded place.

Passersby turn blind eye to the cruel act

Many people are seen in the video passing near the man performing the shameful against the innocent dog. The man can be seen in the video throwing the by picking him up with the wire tied around its neck.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and has garnered many views. The video hit the internet on Thursday (February 15) and there is no report of any police action in connection with the matter. The social media users have reacted angrily to the video and are slamming the Delhi Police for inaction over the incident.

Social media users slam Delhi Police

One of the users said, "What is stopping @DelhiPolice from taking action against such psycho k!llers are they waiting for some more cruelty to take place? This predator must be arrested ASAP. High time Police should start taking actions." Another user said, "Problem is @DelhiPolice won't take any action without FIR and no one will file complaint".

The reason behind the man's inhumane behaviour is not ascertained. However, the onlookers should have stopped the man from performing such cruel act against the dog. The incident exposes the poor state of law and order in the national capital and it also highlights the need for introduction of stricter against the people caught engaged in such evil act.

Need for stricter laws to curb animal cruelty

There have been incidents in which humans have been attacked by dogs and many people are facing dog menace in their areas. However, this does not give them the licence to perform such cruel act against the animals. Police should take cognizance of the viral video and take necessary and strict action against the man seen in the video.

