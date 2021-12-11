e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:01 PM IST

English master Shashi Tharoor makes typo in tweet slamming Ashes umpires; 'Dream come true' react netizens

In a tweet on the Ashes Test between England and Australia, Tharoor slammed the poor umpiring during the game that saw English all-rounder Ben Stokes delivering 14 no-balls.
FPJ Web Desk
Shashi Tharoor | ANI Photo

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is popular all over the world for his unmatched knowledge and command over the English language. The politician is often seen giving netizens some quick lessons in the language explaining the meaning of the terms one must have never heard before. However, a latest tweet by the leader has proved that even experts can make mistakes. In a tweet on the Ashes Test between England and Australia, Tharoor slammed the poor umpiring during the game that saw English all-rounder Ben Stokes delivering 14 no-balls.

In his tweet, Tharoor wrote, “That’s pretty atrocious umpiring. Interesting that all those who cribbed about umpiring errors in the Tests against New Zealand didn’t give our empires and technology credit for avoiding such gaffes."

He wrote “empires" instead of “umpires" and the error caught the attention of netizens.

As Tharoor's tweet went viral, users flooded the platform with some hilarious reactions.

Have a look:

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:01 PM IST
