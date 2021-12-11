English master Shashi Tharoor makes typo in tweet slamming Ashes umpires; 'Dream come true' react netizens

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is popular all over the world for his unmatched knowledge and command over the English language. The politician is often seen giving netizens some quick lessons in the language explaining the meaning of the terms one must have never heard before. However, a latest tweet by the leader has proved that even experts can make mistakes. In a tweet on the Ashes Test between England and Australia, Tharoor slammed the poor umpiring during the game that saw English all-rounder Ben Stokes delivering 14 no-balls.

In his tweet, Tharoor wrote, “That’s pretty atrocious umpiring. Interesting that all those who cribbed about umpiring errors in the Tests against New Zealand didn’t give our empires and technology credit for avoiding such gaffes."

He wrote “empires" instead of “umpires" and the error caught the attention of netizens.

That’s pretty atrocious umpiring. Interesting that all those who cribbed about umpiring errors in the Tests against New Zealand didn’t give our empires and technology credit for avoiding such gaffes. https://t.co/xaWmeKbIBS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 9, 2021

As Tharoor's tweet went viral, users flooded the platform with some hilarious reactions.

Have a look:

User who corrected the OG of English -#ShashiTharoor #TheAshes #Ashes https://t.co/q2vUvKYreJ pic.twitter.com/6XyRMmpH9T — aalsibakchod (@aalsibakchod) December 10, 2021

My dream come true, it is umpire not empire…, your humble copy editor — Prashant Lall (@PrashantLall5) December 9, 2021

So now he will misspell words and make them famous — aman khanna (@amankhanna22) December 10, 2021

I guess it's a promoted content for his books - Inglorious empire, An era of British Empire etc. 🤔 — sandy (@santrosandy) December 10, 2021

Mr Tharoor, I know it’s a typo , but empire is becoming an oxymoron here !! Please fix before this post goes viral on social media — Marbus (@stockmastergary) December 9, 2021

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:01 PM IST