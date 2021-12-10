Watch: Lady trying to smoke gets caught by Mummy ji, video goes viral

You might have come across the news of the New Zealand government looking forward to imposing a ban on young people from ever buying cigarettes, but here's a video that's surfacing over YouTube wherein an Indian lady is caught by her mother on smoking a ciggarete.

The video posted by YouTube channel 'Makeup by Parul Garg' has garnered over 7 crore views and around 1.5 Million likes. In the video we see a lady dressed in a black designer lehenga at a car parking area. She initially takes to bend down and touch her mother's feet portraying a very sanskari image, no sooner she takes a cigarette hid at her waist and tries to lit it. When she is trying to lit a smoke to her cigarette, she is caught by her mother who takes to satirically help her lit the tobacco piece.

Watch the video, here:

Her reaction to being caught is worth taking a look, several netizens have found the moment relatable. Several wonder how the mother is ready to come in with a lighter while the daughter is trying to lit smoke with a matchstick.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:50 PM IST