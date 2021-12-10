e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:50 PM IST

Watch: Lady trying to smoke gets caught by Mummy ji, video goes viral

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
YouTube

You might have come across the news of the New Zealand government looking forward to imposing a ban on young people from ever buying cigarettes, but here's a video that's surfacing over YouTube wherein an Indian lady is caught by her mother on smoking a ciggarete.

The video posted by YouTube channel 'Makeup by Parul Garg' has garnered over 7 crore views and around 1.5 Million likes. In the video we see a lady dressed in a black designer lehenga at a car parking area. She initially takes to bend down and touch her mother's feet portraying a very sanskari image, no sooner she takes a cigarette hid at her waist and tries to lit it. When she is trying to lit a smoke to her cigarette, she is caught by her mother who takes to satirically help her lit the tobacco piece.

Watch the video, here:

Her reaction to being caught is worth taking a look, several netizens have found the moment relatable. Several wonder how the mother is ready to come in with a lighter while the daughter is trying to lit smoke with a matchstick.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

