Engineers' Day 2020: Best memes and jokes

September 15 is celebrated as Engineers' Day in India as a tribute to world-renowned civil engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, fondly referred to as Sir MV, on his birth anniversary.

Born in 1861, in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, Visvesvaraya is remembered for his huge contribution in the field of engineering. Regarded as one of India’s greatest engineers, he was also an economist and a statesman. He is particularly known harnessing of water resources and building and consolidation of dams across the country.

Due to his outstanding contribution, he has been conferred the 'Bharat Ratna' n 1955. Visvesvaraya was also awarded the British knighthood by King George V, which put the honorific 'sir' before his name.

Meanwhile, here are some of the best memes and jokes on the occasion of Engineers' Day.