Engineers' Day 2020: Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and others pay tributes to M Visvesvaraya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal were some of the leaders who payed tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Born on September 15, 1861, in Karnataka's Muddenahalli, Visvesvaraya is remembered for his huge contribution in the field of engineering. Regarded as the father of Indian engineering, he was also an economist and a statesman. He is particularly known harnessing of water resources and building and consolidation of dams across the country.

Due to his outstanding contribution, he has been conferred the 'Bharat Ratna' in 1955. Visvesvaraya was also awarded the British knighthood by King George V, which put the honorific 'sir' before his name.

September 15 is celebrated as Engineers' Day in India as a tribute to Visvesvaraya, fondly referred to as Sir MV.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Tributes to prolific engineer & statesman, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his jayanti."

"On #EngineersDay, I salute our talented & skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of nation. India is proud of their pioneering works all across the world," he added.