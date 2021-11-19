'End of an era:' Twitter reacts as AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

South African great AB De Villiers on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains on a phenomenal career spanning 17 years. The 37-year-old made the announcement on Twitter.

It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

De Villiers had retired from international cricket in May 2018. However, the protea legend continued to play T20 leagues around the world. He was last seen in action in the IPL 2021 for the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In his brilliant international career spanning nearly 14 years, the explosive batter scored 8,765 runs from 114 Tests at an average of 50.66.

His tally featured 22 hundreds with the highest personal score of an unbeaten 278. ABD amassed 9,577 runs in ODIs at an impressive average of 53.50, including 25 hundreds and 53 fifties.

The South African star also played 78 T20I matches and scored 1,672 runs.

𝑨𝑩, na jaao chodkar... 💗🤝 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 19, 2021

One of the best to play the IPL from South Africa.!The duo of Ab de Villers & Virat Kohli will be missed forever.!Not only RCB,Virat Kohli or Ab de Villers fan whole world will miss this duo.!Thank you @ABdeVilliers17 .! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) November 19, 2021

AB de villers has retired from all forms of cricket. Thank you Mr. 360 for your enthralling batting master class and for all your contributions to the game. You legacy will remain forever. ❤️🐐 #ABD #SouthAfrica #rcb — Shabarish (@shabarish_99) November 19, 2021

Mr.360 of Cricket AB de Villiers retired from all formats officially 💔 !

Thank you for the countless memories Champ @ABdeVilliers17 !!

Love you ALIEN DE VILLERS 💖 pic.twitter.com/41DZiXwPvJ — SidMalhotra_Forever (@SidM_Forever) November 19, 2021

"ABD, ABD, ABD!"



This is at Wankhede. In an ODI vs India. This is what you meant to cricket fans.



The game will miss you, @ABdeVilliers17!#ThankYouABDeVilliers



(Video credit: @sumitnawde) pic.twitter.com/RPI4aJoqxC — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 19, 2021

Oh wow! Didn’t see it coming…

Thank you for the incredible knocks, amazing memories, AB! 🙌🏼 #ThankYouABdeVilliers https://t.co/gEnJ9Bd5Oj — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) November 19, 2021

Chanting ur name along with thousands in a T20I at #Cuttack when u playd vs my Team India just tells u how much u mean to people of India.

Ur partnership with @imVkohli was 1 of d highlights of this sport.

ThankYou for everything!

Will Miss You!#ThankYouABdeVilliers#ThankYouABD https://t.co/sf1cOMo67h — V Naveen Kumar (@iamVNaveen) November 19, 2021

