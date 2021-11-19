'It has been an incredible journey': AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South African great AB De Villiers on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains on a phenomenal career spanning 17 years.

The 37-year-old made the announcement on Twitter.

In a statement released, De Villiers said: “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.

Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family – my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first.

I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.

Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful.”

De Villiers had retired from international cricket in May 2018. However, the protea legend continued to play T20 leagues around the world. He was last seen in action in the IPL 2021 for the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

International Stats:

In his brilliant international career spanning nearly 14 years, the explosive batter scored 8,765 runs from 114 Tests at an average of 50.66.

His tally featured 22 hundreds with the highest personal score of an unbeaten 278. ABD amassed 9,577 runs in ODIs at an impressive average of 53.50, including 25 hundreds and 53 fifties.

The South African star also played 78 T20I matches and scored 1,672 runs.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:19 PM IST