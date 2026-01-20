Viral Video: Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, Who Posted Derogatory Picture On Operation Sindoor, Concedes Last Ball SIX To Knock Team Out Of BPL

Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf conceded a six off the final ball to see his side knocked out of the Bangladesh Premier League eliminator on Tuesday. With a chance to progress further, the Rangpur Riders handed Ashraf the duty of bowling the final over of the chase. Sylhet only needed 9 to win but on a slow pitch, any result was possible.

The Titans needed 6 to win off the last ball when Chris Woakes smoked the Pak all-rounder over covers for a maximum. Ashraf, who made several derogatory comments on India's Operation Sindoor was trolled for failing to defend the target.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ashraf had sparked outrage last year with his anti-India posts on social media. In an Instagram post, the Pakistan all-rounder shared Ghibli-style art showing a Pakistani soldier putting sindoor on an Indian woman in a tricolour sari captioned New Chapter Begins. His post drew angry reactions from Indians with the post viewed as insensitive.

Ashraf also made several gestures during the IND vs PAK matches in the Asia Cup 2025. Faheem like Haris Rauf did the airplane going down gesture, signaling the escalations on the border.