Watch video: Tim Paine steps down as Australia’s Test captain after involvement in off-field scandal

Tim Paine has resigned as the captain of Australian Test team after being investigated by Cricket Australia over sending a co-worker an explicit image of himself along with a string of lewd messages.

In a statement released by Cricket Australia on Friday, Paine has told the board that he will quit as captain, effective immediately.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Richard Freudenstein, the chairman of Cricket Australia said: “Tim felt it was in the best interests of his family and Australian cricket to take this decision to step down as captain.

“The Board has accepted Tim’s resignation and will now work through a process with the National Selection Panel of identifying and appointing a new captain.”

More to follow

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 09:55 AM IST