BBL 2026: Perth Scorchers Enter BBL 2026 Final After Beating Sydney Sixers By 48 Runs

Perth Scorchers Enter BBL 2026 Final After Beating Sydney Sixers By 48 Runs

Perth, January 20: Perth Scorchers marched straight into the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 Final after a commanding 48-run victory over the Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier clash at the Optus Stadium on Tuesday. Defending 147/9, the Scorchers delivered a good bowling display to bowl out the Sixers for just 99 in 15 overs, sealing their place in yet another season finale.

Finn Allen's attacking knock set up the total, while the bowlers collectively dismantled the Sixers' chase in a match filled with drama, including the early and controversial dismissal of Pakistan star Babar Azam, who fell for a duck after a razor-thin stumping review.

Finn Allen Fires As Perth Post 147

Sent in to bat, the Scorchers overcame early pressure thanks to Finn Allen's explosive 49 off 30 balls. The opener smashed 4 sixes and 2 boundaries, lifting the scoring rate after Mitchell Marsh's early exit. Captain Ashton Turner added 29 off 21, while Jhye Richardson's late 20 off 18 helped push Perth to 147/9 in 20 overs.

For the Sixers, the bowlers shared the points. Mitchell Starc (2/32) and Ben Dwarshuis (2/23) both struck in key stages, while Jack Edwards chipped in with 2/25. Despite regular breakthroughs, the Sixers couldn't prevent Perth from finishing with a defendable score on a slow Perth surface.

Stumping Drama

Sydney Sixers needed a solid start in the chase but their plans unraveled instantly. Babar Azam, trusted again at the top despite mixed performances, survived only two balls before Cooper Connolly created the opening. The spinner beat Babar's forward push and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis whipped off the bails in a flash. Babar was ruled out stumped for a duck, leaving the Sixers rattled at 0/1.

Steve Smith Fights, But Sixers Collapse

Steve Smith attempted to rebuild the innings with a brisk 37 off 24 balls (4 boundaries & 2 sixes), but support never arrived. Josh Philippe (13), Lachlan Shaw (15) and Moises Henriques (2) fell in quick intervals as the scoreboard pressure mounted. By the halfway mark, the Sixers were 74/6 and virtually out of the contest.

Perth's bowlers hunted in a pack. Mahli Beardman (3/20) was outstanding in his short spell, Connolly (2/10) backed up his impact with the ball and stumping breakthrough, while David Payne (2/13) and Jhye Richardson (1/20) joined the dismantling job. The final wicket fell in the 15th over with the Sixers bowled out for 99.

Perth Seal Final Berth, Sixers Head To Playoffs Route

With the win, the Scorchers became the first team into the BBL 2025-26 Final, continuing their strong knockout tradition. The Sydney Sixers will now attempt to reach the title match through the Eliminator and Challenger route, keeping their season alive but with no more room for error.

Score Summary

Perth Scorchers: 147/9 (20 ov)

- Finn Allen 49 (30), Ashton Turner 29 (21), Jhye Richardson 20 (18)

- Dwarshuis 2/23, Starc 2/32, Edwards 2/25

Sydney Sixers: 99 all out (15 ov)

- Steve Smith 37 (24), Lachlan Shaw 15 (13), Josh Philippe 13 (14)

- Beardman 3/20, Connolly 2/10, Payne 2/13

Result: Perth Scorchers won by 48 runs

Player of the Match: Finn Allen (49 off 30)

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth