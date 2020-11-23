EmptyTwitterTrash: Twitter users demand clean up of abuse, vitriol, fake news

#EmptyTwitterTrash was the top trending trend on Twitter today, with netizens demanding a social space free of vitriol, abuse and fake news. The trend which started after a tweet by Sadhguru's Isha Foundation to "reclaim public forums from vested interests", said, "Twitter has become an important public forum in our society and is vital to our democracies. It's important to keep it clean of abuse, slander and vitriol.
The tweet was in context of fake land grab charges that the Foundation has been facing for years and despite putting all documents and records in public space, the accusations, vitriol against the Founder does not cease.
Isha has put up answers to all fake charges - from land grab, encroachment of forests, illegal constructions at the ashram or being present in an elephant corridor, in a publicly available document called "slander sans substance" two years ago, but a band of motivated or misinformed people, continue to throw muck at the globally-recognised non-profit organisation, that's been working towards people's well-being and spiritual growth for decades.
"A new set of lies created by the same old Band of Liars. They periodically come up with a fresh twist to a stale plot, But without a shred of truth or sense. Time to debunk these vested interests," the Foundation tweeted with screenshots of abuse and hate it has been getting on Twitter.
“It is time this Nation reclaims public forums from vested interests who will stoop to any level to spread false narratives and lies. Public platforms @TwitterIndia should assume responsibility for the manner in which they are (ab)used," the Foundation further wrote, inviting "responsible media to reveal the truth and call out the liars".
The hashtag #EmptyTwitterTrash soon gathered traction on Twitter after the Foundation's tweet and was retweeted by notable personalities like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Chairperson of Biocon and former Infosys director Mohandas Pai, among others.
“Its so obvious ! #EmptyTwitterTrash ... lies seemed to always get more traction then the truth... #Ishafoundation #isha,” Suzanne Bernert, a German Indian actress wrote on Twitter.
"Where arm-chair activists are crying hoarse about Isha's Mahashivratri celebrations, the NGT itself did a detailed study and cleared it as there were no violations found. Why do people throw so much hatred around," asked a user.
"With great power comes great responsibility", Twitter India, it is going to be catastrophic for the society if you don't #EmptyTwitterTrash," wrote another user.
The chorus kept growing louder with Twitter users demanding accountability and action against those who peddle lies on public forums and has given food for thought to create a space for online public dialogue sans slander.
