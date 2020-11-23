EmptyTwitterTrash: Twitter users demand clean up of abuse, vitriol, fake news

#EmptyTwitterTrash was the top trending trend on Twitter today, with netizens demanding a social space free of vitriol, abuse and fake news. The trend which started after a tweet by Sadhguru's Isha Foundation to "reclaim public forums from vested interests", said, "Twitter has become an important public forum in our society and is vital to our democracies. It's important to keep it clean of abuse, slander and vitriol.

The tweet was in context of fake land grab charges that the Foundation has been facing for years and despite putting all documents and records in public space, the accusations, vitriol against the Founder does not cease.

Isha has put up answers to all fake charges - from land grab, encroachment of forests, illegal constructions at the ashram or being present in an elephant corridor, in a publicly available document called "slander sans substance" two years ago, but a band of motivated or misinformed people, continue to throw muck at the globally-recognised non-profit organisation, that's been working towards people's well-being and spiritual growth for decades.

"A new set of lies created by the same old Band of Liars. They periodically come up with a fresh twist to a stale plot, But without a shred of truth or sense. Time to debunk these vested interests," the Foundation tweeted with screenshots of abuse and hate it has been getting on Twitter.