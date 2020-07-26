UNEP accredits Isha Foundation to the United Nations Environment Assembly

Coimbatore: Isha Foundation announced that it has been accredited by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) with Observer status to the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) and its subsidiary bodies. Accreditation offers several advantages for NGOs including participation in meetings of global groups, interaction with representatives of governments and a platform to influence policy formulation. Isha previously partnered with UNEP for World Environment Day hosted by India in 2018.

Last September, Isha Foundation was accredited by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to its Convention of Parties (COP). Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, was invited to speak at the UNCCD COP14 Summit in New Delhi in September.

Sadhguru has been invited by several UN bodies including UN Water, UNCCD and UNESCO apart from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) since the launch of his Rally for Rivers (RfR) campaign in India. The campaign first garnered international attention for its record-breaking public mandate in India where it was endorsed by 162 million people. Subsequently, RfR’s policy recommendations became the cornerstone of the Government of India’s river revitalization guidelines. Rally for Rivers was presented at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit as part of the Nature-Based Solutions coalition led by UN Environment. RfR has been included in the UN Secretary-General’s Compendium of Nature-Based Solutions.