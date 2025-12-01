Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 1, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Excitement is building among lottery players as the Nagaland State Dear Dwarka Monday Morning Lottery results are set to be declared today, December 1, 2025, at 1 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand ptize of ₹1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated draws of the week. The official result list will be uploaded shortly after the announcement on the Nagaland State Lottery Department’s official website.

You can view the results for the Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery December 1, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

In India, lottery draws are legal and actively run in 13 states, offering millions of people a chance to try their luck every day. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Each of these states operates its own official lottery under strict government regulation.

Among them, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are especially popular due to their high prize amounts, with the first prize often reaching ₹1 crore. These lotteries are known for their transparency and accessibility - even those with limited means can participate, as tickets for lotteries such as the Sikkim, Nagaland and West Bengal State Lotteries are priced as low as ₹6, while offering life-changing rewards.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

