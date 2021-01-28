Elon Musk sends Etsy stock soaring with post about buying a gift for his dog

Tesla CEO and world's richest man, Elon Musk is an influential figure on social media platforms. His often quirky take on things is immensely popular with followers, and even a simple Twitter post from the CEO of SpaceX can send a company's share prices soaring (or plummeting).

And while this might not always be a good thing (after all Musk did manage to talk shares of his own company briefly last year with a tweet), it has certainly proven fortuitous for e-commerce platform, Etsy.

For those who are unfamiliar with the company, Etsy focuses primarily on handmade or vintage items and crafting supplies. While it primarily caters to a western audience, people across the globe (including India) can join Etsy as a seller for a fee, or purchase products listed on the site. It is often possible to find unusual or unique items on the platform - things that are unlikely to be available for sale on other mainstream sites. And as such, it is small wonder that Musk's search for a "hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm" for his dog led him to Etsy.

"I kinda love Etsy," Musk tweeted on Tuesday. When asked for details by another use, he shared a picture of his dog adorably garbed in the Marvin the Martian helm.