Elon Musk sends Etsy stock soaring with post about buying a gift for his dog

Tesla CEO and world's richest man, Elon Musk is an influential figure on social media platforms. His often quirky take on things is immensely popular with followers, and even a simple Twitter post from the CEO of SpaceX can send a company's share prices soaring (or plummeting).
And while this might not always be a good thing (after all Musk did manage to talk shares of his own company briefly last year with a tweet), it has certainly proven fortuitous for e-commerce platform, Etsy.
For those who are unfamiliar with the company, Etsy focuses primarily on handmade or vintage items and crafting supplies. While it primarily caters to a western audience, people across the globe (including India) can join Etsy as a seller for a fee, or purchase products listed on the site. It is often possible to find unusual or unique items on the platform - things that are unlikely to be available for sale on other mainstream sites. And as such, it is small wonder that Musk's search for a "hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm" for his dog led him to Etsy.
"I kinda love Etsy," Musk tweeted on Tuesday. When asked for details by another use, he shared a picture of his dog adorably garbed in the Marvin the Martian helm.
Three tweets were enough to make Etsy immensely popular. While the company has been around for quite some time now, shares were sent soaring by as 8.6%, and hitting an intraday record, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Incidentally, this is not the only time in recent history that Musk has influenced the popularity of a company. As the debate over WhatsApp's privacy policy raged on, his two word tweet urging people to "use Signal" had sent the company's new downloads skyrocketing into the stratosphere. And as the ongoing tussle of sorts between Wall Street and Reddit users continues, Musk's one word tweet on the topic has certainly affected the share prices of GameStop.
