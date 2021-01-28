Wall Street vs Reddit: Hedge funds lose billions of dollars amid frenzied trading fueled by social media users

It has been a strange few days for Wall Street. The White House is "monitoring" the situation as many investors look on with a fascinated horror and social media users cheerfully continue to drive up the share prices of struggling companies. And it all began with a Reddit forum called WallStreetBets.

For those who have not followed the strange debacle, allow us to explain further. A sub-Reddit called WallStreetBets that dabbles in the stock market has become a talking point across the business world after it managed to send the share prices of once-unpopular stocks into the stratosphere. From politicians to entrepreneurs - everyone is dissecting WallStreetBets' actions, albeit with a degree of helplessness.

As an NBC report noted, GameStop shares began to rise on January 11 after the company named three people to the Board of Directors. This in turn prompted some short sellers to abandon their positions, further driving the stock up. By then, it had caught the eye of Redditors. According to reports, on Friday itself, GameStop shares went from trading at around $43 (a high number compared to its earlier performance) to a whopping $380. And since then the numbers have only continued to grow.

This is not the only company affected by WallStreetBets. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc have reportedly gone from approximately $4 to $16 in just two days and shares of Blackberry, National Beverage and others have spiked after a mention on the sub-Reddit.