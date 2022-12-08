Election Results 2022: As Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh count votes from assembly polls, memes hit Twitter | Twitter

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections have not only become the top highlight for political debates and discussions but also captured the attention of social media users. As the counting of votes for the two states is in process, memes have surfaced on Twitter. Netizens can be seen making a lot of tweets to amp up the election mood.

The counting is underway today for 182 and 68 seats in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, respectively. Ahead of the final results getting announced, the microblogging platform has begun trending with "Cheating," "EVM," and other hashtags in sync with the political scenario.

Check out some reactions:

BJP in Gujarat Election pic.twitter.com/VWF4StpsgQ — aapka padosi (@padosiii) December 8, 2022

Modi ji when he meets Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal after winning Gujarat election with more than 80% seats: pic.twitter.com/dN3PGUPCwN — Jay (@JayPastagiya) December 8, 2022

1) AAP Before election results in Gujrat

2) #AamAadmiParty after Gujrat Results starts declaring #GujaratElectionResult pic.twitter.com/kfox9X1P5k — Ted (@SavageClown666) December 8, 2022

Kaafi door ki fraaand lagti hai 😁 — Ramprasad Dashrathprasad Sharma (@avidhyaa) December 8, 2022

