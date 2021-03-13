'Effortless and painless': Ratan Tata shares update after taking COVID-19 vaccine

For more than two months now, India has been vaccinating citizens against COVID-19. Even as the deadly virus continues to claim lives and affect thousands, more than 2.5 crore people have already received the jab. Presently, senior citizens and those above the age of 45 with certain comorbidities are eligible for inoculation.

Over the last few days prominent politicians, businessmen and other well known personalities have shared their vaccination stories, posting updates as they got themselves inoculated. And today, it was the turn of philanthropist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata.

"Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," he tweeted on Saturday morning.

Since then, the post has garnered more than 50 thousand likes, shares and comments. The industrialist did not elaborate on which vaccine he had received or where he had been innoculated.