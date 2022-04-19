Economics graduate sets up tea stall near Women's College in Patna, netizens react

Bihar: Graduate in Economics, Priyanka Gupta set up a tea stall near Women's College in Patna on Tuesday morning.

The girl who completed her graduation in 2017 has been unemployed for two years.

According to ANI, Priyanka Gupta said, "I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last 2 yrs. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas. Why can't there be a chai wali?"

Priyanka's decision to sell tea instead of work a normal job has sparked startling reactions on Twitter. While some called it embarrassing, others applauded her grit. One even thinks that parents should promote such opportunities.

A Twitterati with the username @aperveez wrote, "Parents should promote every kid of theirs to be a chaiwala. Quiet inspirational since 2014."

Another Twitter user, Anurag Aziz, echoed the same thought. He believes that Prime Minister Modi has inspired the generation, and soon tea stalls will provide benefits to the Indian economy.

"Modi Ji inspiring the entire generation. Soon India will be self-sufficient in Chaiwalas and Chaiwalis. As crores of unemployed/unemployable rush to open a tea stall, this will be certainly a boom in the Indian economy, and GDP will rise higher, maybe even 420%! What a masterstroke!" he tweeted.

Another Twitter user, #Sam4mind, thinks that Priyanka is the sort of entrepreneur that Indians need more of.

"We need to respect and encourage entrepreneurs like her. We also need parents to think beyond jobs. Perhaps a Chai/Chatwala makes more money in a month than a Class 1 gazette officer. What we need is a spark," he said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:33 PM IST