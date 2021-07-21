Earthquakes hit Meghalaya, Leh, and Rajasthan; exhausted netizens generate meme-fest to cope up

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at 5:24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 kms.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," said the National Centre for Seismology in a tweet today.
Another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Leh on Wednesday morning, said National Centre for Seismology.
According to National Centre for Seismology, the tremors of earthquake were felt at 4:57 am on Wednesday.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at 2:10 am today," said the National Centre for Seismology.
The general public, already fed up with the Covid-19, has taken to virtual platforms to express their exhaustion. We are so used to things going wrong around us that we have started accepting everything with humour.
Twitter is flooded with memes describing the exhaustion of Twitterati.
Have a look.
With inputs from ANI.
