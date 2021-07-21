EidMubarak: Twitter dons a holy vibe as Indian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha virtually amid coronavirus restrictions

Eid Mubarak! Today, Muslims in India are celebrating the holy occasion of Eid. Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is one of the two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar. Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim's sacrifice to Allah.

Today, Muslims all over India are celebrating a sombre Eid al-Adha as the second wave of COVID-19 still rages on. While lockdown has been relaxed in most states, there are still many restrictions in most places.