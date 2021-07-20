Indore: No mass gathering outside mosques on Eid, no free food counters, only 50 can offer namaz, says collector's order

​

Indore



Mass gatherings and serving of free food etc. on Eid outside mosques have been banned in the district, due to fear of corona spread, and only 50 people would be allowed to take part in namaz in the mosques, that too by maintaining social distancing, on that day.

A day before Eid-ul-Adha, a major festival of Muslims, the collector Manish Singh informed about the restrictions on Tuesday. He said that in smaller mosques, where fewer people turn up, the moulvi\mullah can get the namaz done following social distancing norms. Those who do not get space in mosques can offer their namaz at home, like they did last year. He said police have been told to strictly enforce the restrictions.



Now, 50 persons can worship at temples



In view of the falling Covid cases, the collector has relaxed norms applicable to places of worship. From now on, a maximum number of 50 people would be allowed to offer prayers\puja etc at all religious places, except Idgah, where religious activities will remain prohibited. Collector's order said that social distancing would have to be maintained. The order also said that no religious ceremony can be performed on the roads or in any public place. Holding mass banquets, bhandara etc. at religious or public places will be prohibited. All other guidelines will remain in force as before.