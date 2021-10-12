e-Paper Get App

Covaxin approved for children between 2-18: ReportsMaharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 01:49 PM IST

'During Navratri, Gauri's son is put in jail': Devdutt Patnaik gets trolled for recent tweet

FPJ Web Desk
Devdutt Patnaik, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan (L-R) | File Photos

Devdutt Patnaik, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan (L-R) | File Photos

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship, on October 13. Ever since, Aryan Khan and his arrest has become the topic of debate on social media with people taking sides. While many are condemning the Khan family, others are coming out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and are criticising the social media trial.

Recently, author Devdutt Patnaik made a sympathetic towards producer Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan's mother. The author wrote in a tweet, "During Navaratri a Gauri's son is put in jail."

It is noteworthy that Hindu goddess MahaGauri is worshipped on the eight day of Navratri.

However, this hasn't gone well with the public who are now trolling him for 'defending' Aryan Khan.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Meanwhile, a special court here on Monday said it would hear the bail application of Aryan Khan on October 13 and directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on that date.

Special Judge V V Patil, hearing matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the court would hear the bail plea on Wednesday after the NCB said there was "no extreme urgency" to hear the application and sought a week to file an affidavit. The defence said Aryan Khan was "falsely implicated" and releasing him on bail would not stop the probe.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

With inputs from IANS.

