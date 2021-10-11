e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:16 PM IST

'Ek Shahrukh me pura Hindustan basta hai': Writer Akhil Katyal's poetry about SRK wins hearts on social media

FPJ Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan | ANI

Poet Akhil Katyal took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 11, to write a poetry about Shah Rukh Khan which went viral earning many hearts.

Recently, Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons. Aryan Khan is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

While media channels have been speaking non-stop about the drug case, some people on social media also used this event to indulge in Islamophobia. In fact, many are also claiming that SRK is being attacked for being a Muslim.

Katyal wrote a poetry that recalls the various roles played across religions by SRK in different movies and how those characters were loved by every Indian.

Here's the poem:

The poem has gone viral receiving a lot of love on Twitter by fans who support Shah Rukh Khan.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Meanwhile, a special court here on Monday said it would hear the bail application of Aryan Khan on October 13 and directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on that date.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:16 PM IST
