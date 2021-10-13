'Duniya ka sabse gareeb prince': Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon reunite for 'Shehzada'; fans 'can't wait to watch'

After 'Luka Chuppi', actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for a new film titled 'Shehzada'.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the upcoming project is an action-packed, musical, family film, which will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the next several months.

Dhawan is known for making the 2016 actioner "Dishoom" and romantic-comedy "Desi Boyz", which released in 2011.

For "Shehzada", he is reuniting with composer Pritam who had given music for both of his previous projects.

Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of 'Shehzada'.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film's logo and also shared that 'Shehzada' will release on November 4 next year.

Kartik, too, shared the logo on his Instagram account and wrote, "#Shehzada. Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince." The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill.

The poster has excited Aaryan's fans across India who cannot wait to watch the film.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Both Aaryan and Sanon, who had earlier collaborated in the romantic-comedy "Luka Chuppi", have a packed slate.

Aaryan will be seen next in films like "Dhamaka", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Freddy".

Sanon will feature in "Hum Do Hamare Do", "Bachchan Pandey", "Bhediya" and "Adipurush", which will see her playing the iconic character of goddess Sita.

(By agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:03 PM IST