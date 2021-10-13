'Apne ghar pe do gaaliya jaa ke': Jay Bhanushali slammed by netizens for abusing Pratik Sehajpal during #BiggBoss15

Actor Jay Bhanushali who abused fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal on the latest episode of the reality show 'Big Boss 15' and used an abusive word against the latter's mother has drawn flack on social media.

Social media users including celebrities have slammed Bhanushali for using a cuss word against Sehajpal's mother.

On day 11 of 'Bigg Boss 15', Bhanushali and Sehajpal once again got into an altercation, after their teams locked horns during a task.

The task titled 'Jungle mein Khunkhar Dangal' got aggressive when Jay's team ('Junglewaasis') used physical force on Pratik's team ('Gharwaasi'). A heated argument broke out after Shamita Shetty from Pratik's team got pulled by her leg and was injured.

Pratik told Jay that Shamita has been injured and if he had been out he would have beaten him black and blue. To which, Jay retorted that if Pratik had the guts he could touch him. The fight turned aggressive and that is when Jay abused Pratik's mother.

Pratik, who had an emotional breakdown after Jay's derogatory remarks sat down and hurt himself.

People soon started responding to the incident on Twitter and other social media.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:36 PM IST