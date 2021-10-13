e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

NCB submits reply on Aryan Khan's bail pleaIndia reports 15,823 new COVID-19 cases, 22,844 recoveries, and 226 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:08 PM IST

'Apne ghar pe do gaaliya jaa ke': Jay Bhanushali slammed by netizens for abusing Pratik Sehajpal during #BiggBoss15

FPJ Web Desk
Jay Bhanushali (L) Pratik Sehajpal (R) | Twitter

Jay Bhanushali (L) Pratik Sehajpal (R) | Twitter

Advertisement

Actor Jay Bhanushali who abused fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal on the latest episode of the reality show 'Big Boss 15' and used an abusive word against the latter's mother has drawn flack on social media.

Social media users including celebrities have slammed Bhanushali for using a cuss word against Sehajpal's mother.

On day 11 of 'Bigg Boss 15', Bhanushali and Sehajpal once again got into an altercation, after their teams locked horns during a task.

The task titled 'Jungle mein Khunkhar Dangal' got aggressive when Jay's team ('Junglewaasis') used physical force on Pratik's team ('Gharwaasi'). A heated argument broke out after Shamita Shetty from Pratik's team got pulled by her leg and was injured.

Pratik told Jay that Shamita has been injured and if he had been out he would have beaten him black and blue. To which, Jay retorted that if Pratik had the guts he could touch him. The fight turned aggressive and that is when Jay abused Pratik's mother.

Pratik, who had an emotional breakdown after Jay's derogatory remarks sat down and hurt himself.

People soon started responding to the incident on Twitter and other social media.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

With inputs from ANI.

ALSO READ

'Show should give minimum 2 weeks' time to settle in': Sahil Shroff after getting evicted from 'Bigg...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal