'Show should give minimum 2 weeks' time to settle in': Sahil Shroff after getting evicted from 'Bigg Boss 15'

Model and actor Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get evicted from 'Bigg Boss 15' after receiving the least number of votes.

Post his eviction from one of the most controversial shows on television, Sahil opened up about his journey in 'Bigg Boss 15' and also said that the makers should give some more time to the contestants to settle inside the house.

In a candid chat with Free Press Journal, the actor shared, "It was an amazing experience. I was enjoying it a lot inside with the other contestants. I was well respected in the house because that's the kind of person I am. Also, I am happy to in a way come back to my life."

Sahil said that it was something new and challenging for him to be locked up inside the house with other people but he was just starting to get settled. "I had a good perspective about the game and there were the other contestants who were telling me what I am doing and how I should go about things. They also started seeing that change in me. So my journey was fantastic but it was also difficult because you had to sleep at odd times, you don't know the time and your whole life cycle goes upside down," he said.

The actor said that he did not expect that he will be evicted in the very first week as he was not on the radar of the housemates with regards to nominations. For those unversed, all the contestants, except Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty, were nominated by Bigg Boss after Pratik broke the property of the house. However, Sahil said that he has no regrets and is happy and satisfied with his journey.

"I am thankful and grateful for the respect and love that I've got from the people inside the house and from my fans as well. Everything in life is not about winning. Sometimes you do something and then realise maybe this is not for you. If you see my videos of the show, you will see that I showed teamwork, positivity, integrity, loyalty, calmness, and strength. I believe that I don't need to change myself for any circumstances, doesn't matter if it involves money. I went in with my head held high and I've come out that way," the actor stated.

Talking about his game, Sahil further shared, "Nothing actually went wrong but it's just that I don't scream at the top of my voice. Didn't Rahul Roy, who was an underdog, play a good game and win? Apparently, you don't just have to be screaming and fighting. So would I change myself? No! This is who I am and I gave my 100 per cent. Also, a normal and sensible person would take some time to get into fights. I am not a machine to fight. I've worked on myself for years to become the calm and collected human being that I am today. I can also have a different approach compared to everyone. I am way more balanced and way more calm and methodical in my approach in life and my conflict management skills are different. I speak to every individual differently. So if that cannot be seen or appreciated then I am happy to be out."

"I don't feel I was wrong but the system was unfair. The contestants should be given at least two weeks' time to settle in and show who they really are. I feel that someone like me who has a multi-faceted approach towards things would have shown everyone what my game is," Sahil said, adding that he, however, has no complaints.

Sahil further stated that 'Bigg Boss' has taught him to be himself and authentic. "I am just very happy with who I am. Maybe 'Bigg Boss' is not for me," he said.

Sahil made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don 2', which was released in 2011. He essayed the role of a young police officer named Arjun, who lends a helping hand to co-star Priyanka Chopra in her quest to chase the wily antagonist in the movie. He has also worked in films like 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects' and 'Dear Maya'. Recently, he was seen playing a negative role in the ALTBalaji web series 'Baarish'.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 09:20 AM IST