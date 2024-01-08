Animal Success Party: Dubbing Artist Edits Video Of Celebration, Wins Over 10 Million Views For Funny Voice-Over

Dubbed Version Of Video From Animal Success Party Goes Viral | Instagram

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others celebrated its box office win with a success party, earlier this month. While visuals from the bash surfaced online, a dubbing artist and Instagrammer got involved in giving those scenes a hilarious touch. He added his voiceover to the clips from the Animal Success Party and shared it online. WATCH VIDEO:

A look into the edited reel

Dubbing artist Aditya Shetty recorded himself with his running commentary on the scenes from the celebration. His reel gave the internet a funny version of the party showing their favourite celebs 'speaking' some laughable dialogues.

To hint about the reel, we'll throw some light on how Shetty reacted when Alia Bhatt suddenly walked away from her husband and 'Animal' actor Ranbir. He said commenting on the respective visuals, "Mein lipstick daal ke aati hu (I'll apply lipstick and come). This was followed by the actress pressing her lips, purportedly adding to the point mentioned in the dub.

"Bhupendra Jogi"

The dub also took a dig at Alia and showed Ranbir purportedly asking her to reveal the name of the Indian Prime Minister. Their edited conversation sees Alia replying, "Ha, I know. Bhupendra Jogi." However, it is believed that the clip was created and posted for entertainment purposes without wanting to damage anybody's reputation.

Bhupendra jogi last memes 2023 pic.twitter.com/8YczR1LReN — Sameer Memes (@SamMemes1491867) December 31, 2023

Shetty's dub goes viral

Since being uploaded by the artist on Instagram, a day ago, the funny reel took the internet by storm. It went viral attracting more than 10.4 million views and thousands of likes. Several Instagram users reacted to Shetty's creation in the comment sections.

Read comments below

While one said, "Oscars ke liye aap nominate h naah, kya mimic krte ho yr (Aren't you nominated for Oscars? You do amazing mimicry)," another commented, "I enjoyed this more than Animal movie."