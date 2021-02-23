Dubai diner is selling world's most expensive biryani, guess what's the secret ingredient

We take immense pride in calling ourselves 'foodies'. Our love especially intensifies when we think of biryani. The aroma, the taste, the beauty! Currently, a biryani from Dubai is making it to headlines, and it's not all because of a good reason.

A restaurant in Dubai called 'Bombay Borough' has launched the world’s most expensive biryani as part of their anniversary celebrations. It's called "The Royal Gold Biryani".

Can you guess the price of this biryani? It’s Dh1000 which roughly equals Rs 20,000.

Wondering what's so great about this biryani? Let us tell you in detail. The biryani comes in a giant platter topped with edible 23-carat gold. It is served by two men dressed in a dazzling golden apron.