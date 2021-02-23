Dubai diner is selling world's most expensive biryani, guess what's the secret ingredient

We take immense pride in calling ourselves 'foodies'. Our love especially intensifies when we think of biryani. The aroma, the taste, the beauty! Currently, a biryani from Dubai is making it to headlines, and it's not all because of a good reason.
A restaurant in Dubai called 'Bombay Borough' has launched the world’s most expensive biryani as part of their anniversary celebrations. It's called "The Royal Gold Biryani".
Can you guess the price of this biryani? It’s Dh1000 which roughly equals Rs 20,000.
Wondering what's so great about this biryani? Let us tell you in detail. The biryani comes in a giant platter topped with edible 23-carat gold. It is served by two men dressed in a dazzling golden apron.
Since Bombay Borough is a British-era bungalow-inspired Indian fine diner, the biryani also has an Indian connection. It consists of four varieties of biryani rice, each takes you back to the history of four distinct regions of India. One variety of rice even takes you to the streets of Mumbai.
Besides the rice, several types of delicious kebab fill the platter. However, the Kashmiri Raan Seekh kebab attracts the most attention.
Even though the biryani has its charm, people on Twitter do not approve of it. Twitterati are making fun of it or calling it a waste of food and money. Most people are calling out the diner for pricing a basic necessity like food so highly.
Here are some of the reactions. Have a look.