Amidst controversy over WHO certification of Patanjali's Coronil, #ArrestRamdev trends on Twitter

Amidst the ongoing controversy over Patanjali's Coronil tablet, netizens trended a hashtag demanding the arrest of Baba Ramdev on Tuesday.

On Friday Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved announced what they called the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19".

The yoga guru released a scientific research paper on "the first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali." Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.

Patanjali Ayurved had also claimed that the medicine is the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 and that it is CoPP-WHO GMP certified".

However, the IMA on Monday expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Patanjali's Coronil tablet, which the company claims is an evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19, and demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in whose presence the medicine was launched.

This comes in the wake of the global health body, WHO, clarifying that it has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had on February 19 said that the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the World Health Organization's certification scheme.

Ever since it's launch in June 2020, Patanjali has repeatedly claimed that Coronil is effective in the treatment of coronavirus disease. However, it has attracted a lot of criticism due to the lack of scientific evidence. Patanjali's website simply calls Coronil an "immunity booster' and the Ayush Ministry recognises it as a "supporting measure in Covid-19".

Now, amidst the ongoing controversy, #ArrestRamdev started to trend on Twitter today. Check the reactions here: