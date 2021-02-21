Fact Check: Patanjali's 'Coronil' has not received approval from WHO -- here's proof

World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as Patanjali, have clarified that WHO has not given any certificate or validation to 'Coronil' or any other traditional medicine for the treatment of the Coronavirus disease. This news comes amidst the rumours that Coronil received certification from the WHO.

Recently, Baba Ramdev's Coronil received a CoPP license by DCGI, "in accordance with the WHO GMP quality approvals". It is noteworthy that the CoPP certificate is a certificate that is granted in "the format prescribed by WHO" and not "by WHO".

The clarification tweet from WHO's official handle reads, "WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19," the global health body said in a tweet on Friday without naming Patanjali and Coronil as drugs cleared for treatment."