"Duaaon me yaad rakhna": Woman dies after jumping into Sabarmati river owing to domestic violence

A 23-year-old woman died from suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river at the Riverfront side in Ahmedabad Police Thursday allegedly due to domestic violence and harassment by her husband and in-laws. The police have lodged a case of abetment to suicide against the husband.

The deceased Ayesha Banu Makrani, a resident of Almina Park, Vatva, Ahmedabad had married Aarif Khan Gafurji from Jalore, Rajasthan in July 2018. However, she was recently estranged from him and was staying with her parents in Ahmedabad since March 2020.

Ayesha was currently staying with her parents and was employed with ICICI Bank in Ahmedabad. On Thursday, February 25, Ayesha left her residence around 9 am for work. Around 4.30 pm, she called her father, Liyaqat Ali Makrani, and told him that she is about to end her life by jumping into the Sabarmati river.

Before jumping into the river, Ayesha recorded a video of herself which she sent to her husband and father. In the video, Ayesha declared that she was taking the step out of her own will and nobody had forced her to do it. She spoke of how unfulfilling unrequited love can be. With a smiling face, she said that she doesn't want any trouble to ensue after she dies. She added that she was happy for she will now meet Allah and asked "duaaon me yaad rakhna (remember me in your prayers)."

Here's the video: