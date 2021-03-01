"Duaaon me yaad rakhna": Woman dies after jumping into Sabarmati river owing to domestic violence

A 23-year-old woman died from suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river at the Riverfront side in Ahmedabad Police Thursday allegedly due to domestic violence and harassment by her husband and in-laws. The police have lodged a case of abetment to suicide against the husband.
The deceased Ayesha Banu Makrani, a resident of Almina Park, Vatva, Ahmedabad had married Aarif Khan Gafurji from Jalore, Rajasthan in July 2018. However, she was recently estranged from him and was staying with her parents in Ahmedabad since March 2020.
Ayesha was currently staying with her parents and was employed with ICICI Bank in Ahmedabad. On Thursday, February 25, Ayesha left her residence around 9 am for work. Around 4.30 pm, she called her father, Liyaqat Ali Makrani, and told him that she is about to end her life by jumping into the Sabarmati river.
Before jumping into the river, Ayesha recorded a video of herself which she sent to her husband and father. In the video, Ayesha declared that she was taking the step out of her own will and nobody had forced her to do it. She spoke of how unfulfilling unrequited love can be. With a smiling face, she said that she doesn't want any trouble to ensue after she dies. She added that she was happy for she will now meet Allah and asked "duaaon me yaad rakhna (remember me in your prayers)."
Here's the video:
Makrani said to Indian Express, “My daughter was married to Aarif on July 6, 2018, in Jalore of Rajasthan, however, her in-laws started demanding dowry from her. On December 5, 2018, Aarif sent Ayesha back to my place after a fight. We then sat with the couple and came to a solution and she was sent to Jalore. Then in July 2019, she was again sent back to my place by her husband. Then on January 26, 2020, Aarif took her back after taking Rs 2.5 lakh dowry from me.“
He added, “However, he and his parents then started physically assaulting my daughter for dowry and on March 10, 2020, Ayesha was again sent to my home.” According to Indian Express, Ayesha was repeatedly dropped back to her parents' house by her husband and was asked to bring dowry. She also faced domestic violence at the hands of her husband and his parents.
The Vatva police station had lodged an FIR against Aarif and his parents for domestic violence against his daughter in 2020 after Ayesha's father filed a complaint. The case is currently sub judice at the Ghee Kanta metropolitan court in Ahmedabad.
The video that Ayesha posted has attracted a lot of attention online. People are raising their voice, complaining about dowry, harassment, and are asking the officials to take strict action.
