Samajwadi Party leader resigns after wife abused for criticising Akhilesh Yadav

A Samajwadi Party leader on Saturday announced his resignation from the party, alleging a lack of action against party workers who abused his wife, a Congress spokesperson, for criticising Akhilesh Yadav.

Anil Yadav, who is married to Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak, posted a statement in Hindi on his Twitter account, asking how a party that cannot be expected to respect women in its own family would work for the dignity of the women in the society.

Pankhuri herself is a former SP leader and appeared on various TV channels as its spokesperson before switching to the Congress.

Read his statement in Hindi here: