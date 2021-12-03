Dr.Rajendra Prasad 137th Birth Anniversary: Netizens take to Twitter to pay tributes

Today marks the 137th birth anniversary of Dr. Rajendra Prasad who was born on December 3, 1884. He gave up a career in Law to fight for nation's freedom and went on to become India's first President. He contributed actively in the Indian Nationalist Movement alongside leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawahar Lal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The prominent leader drafted the first constitution after Indian attained Independence and lead the Constituent Assembly of the new and free India. Dr. Prasad was one of the chief architects in shaping the Republic of India. He served as the President of India for 12 years. The freedom fighter breathed his last on February 28, 1963.

When Dr. Prasad was just 5 years old, his father appointed a Maulavi to teach him Persian, Hindi and arithmetic. After the completion of his elementary education, Dr. Prasad was sent to the Chapra District School.

He then went to study at T.K. Ghosh's Academy in Patna for two years. He He played a vital role in forming the Bihari Students Conference in the year 1906 at the hall of the Patna College.

After guiding innumerable students during his stint as a teacher, Prasad joined the High Court of Bihar and Odisha in 1916. He was appointed as one of the first members of the Senate and Syndicate of the Patna University in 1917.

The leader was married to Rajavanshi Devi in June 1896 when he was just 12 years old. Prasad felt greatly for the needy and unfortunate. He volunteered keenly when Bengal and Bihar were experiencing floods in 1914. In 1934, he distributed clothes and food to the victims in Bihar earthquake and epidemic.

Prasad was an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi and his ideals. He was jailed multiple times by the British government due to his participation and support in the Satyagraha Movement and the Quit India Movement.

He became the first President of Independent India in 1951. The Bharat Ratna awardee breathed his last on 28 February, 1963. Rajendra Smriti Sangrahalaya in Patna is dedicated to the iconic leader.

Have a look at how netizens including political leaders have paid tributes on his birth anniversary:

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:55 AM IST