Dramatic Chase! Driver Evades Police By Driving In Reverse Gear On Ghaziabad Highway; Thrilling Video Goes Viral | Twitter

Ghaziabad: A shocking video has hit the internet in which the police is seen chasing a car on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The police is seen chasing the vehicle in Bollywood movie style. The video is going viral on social media and it has garnered thousands of views. The video surfaced on social media on Wednesday (February 21) and it can be seen in the video that the Ghaziabad Police is chasing a car on the highway and the car driver is trying to escape by driving his car in the reverse direction.

In the 42 second video, it can be seen that a white Hyundai i-20 car is being chased by the police on the highway in Ghaziabad and the car driver is driving the car in the reverse direction. Ghaziabad Police is seen chasing the car in the wrong direct on the highway and the car driver is trying his best to escape from the police.

Thrilling Video Has Gone Viral On Social Media

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is being claimed in the video that the Ghaziabad Police was not able to catch the car driver and the driver escaped from the police in the dramatic car chase.

There are reports that the police tried to stop the car on the highway. The car driver did not stop the car and tried to escape from the police. In his attempt to evade police, he started driving his car in the reverse direction on the highway, after which the police started chasing the car in their Bolero. The driver is also seen in the video driving his car in a zigzag pattern and that too in the reverse gear on the highway. The video was recorded by the car driver who was driving on the other side of the road.

Dramatic Car Chase

The video seems to be a scene from a Bollywood movie, however, the scene is not from a movie and not even it is said to be an Instagram Reel. The Ghaziabad Police kept on chasing the car and the driver fled from the spot even by driving in the reverse gear. He drove the police around for sometime and the escaped. There are no reports of any further police action in the incident. Luckily, no one was injured and no accident occurred in the police chase.