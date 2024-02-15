Mira-Bhayandar: Debt-Ridden Man Stages Own Abduction To Evade Loan Repayment, Sends Police On Wild Goose Chase

A debt-ridden man sent the police on a wild goose chase by staging his abduction. According to the police, they received a complaint from Aniket Amrutlal Vishwakarma that his elder brother Anup, 28, had mysteriously gone missing from their apartment in the Alkapuri, Nallasopara on Monday night.

The complainant who raised suspicion that his brother had been kidnapped also stated that he received a call from an unidentified person demanding Rs1 lakh in exchange for his brother’s safe return.

An offence under sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Achole police station on Tuesday.

Details of case

Sensing the seriousness of the case, the crime branch unit (Zone II) was roped in to conduct parallel investigations and Anup was later spotted at the Dadar railway station within 48 hours. The team immediately took him into custody. When questioned, Anup maintained that he was abducted and locked in a room by the kidnappers. However, it turned out to be a cooked-up story after the police found discrepancies in his statement.

It emerged that Anup was unable to repay the instalments of a loan, which he had taken two years ago and the recovery agents were exerting pressure on him to clear the dues. To extort money from his family, he staged his kidnap. Anup’s custody has been handed over to the Achole police station for further investigations