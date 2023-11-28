Dowry Or Bazaar? From Kitchen Tools To SUV, Video Showing More Than 100 Items GIFTED At Wedding Goes Viral; Sparks Outrage |

A video allegedly from a wedding showed a grand display of items that were received as 'gifts.' From kitchen tools to a Nissan Magnite, there were several things presented at a wedding lawn, making people wonder whether it was a marriage scene or a marketplace. While there's no confirmation whether it was a dowry showcased and flaunted in the celebration, some suggested it could also be a sale exhibition with hundreds of items on display. WATCH VIDEO:

Look at the dowry display pic.twitter.com/DxWSSw9aGc — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 26, 2023

A look into the 'gifts'

The gifts started with the SUV followed by racks and rows of kitchen equipment and furniture. Food plates, containers, frying pans, refrigerator, Voltas AC, washing machine, cupboards, beds, and sofa were of many items presented at the wedding purportedly as dowry.

Netizens react

While watching the video claimed to be featuring articles received in a dowry, netizens slammed at how the banned tradition is still witnessed in some weddings. "Love is not bought , it cannot b sold.Say NO to dowry," people said raising their voices against dowry. "Such a disgusting display of materialism," wrote a netizen, while another called it "ridiculous and shameful."

Taking a dig at the instance, an X user wrote, "Looking at the number of utensils, it appears to be a CapEx investment in the in laws cloud kitchen venture!" "Ye bazar lag raha hai," said another while disagreeing of the visuals being from a wedding.

Check posts

Ye bazar lag raha hai 🙄 https://t.co/LtQH1CPGtS — श्रीनगर🚩🇮🇳SriNagar (@LandFOnline) November 26, 2023

Imagine displaying dowry like that to the whole world. All that stuff and car. Ridiculous. Ashamed of the way how some men take any car and all that stuff instead of just taking cash and buying whatever they want to. https://t.co/BLgoH8qrpv — 𝘽𝙞𝙣𝙜! (@binggcasm) November 27, 2023

Wtf is this a wedding or an exhibition. These material things have become the priority in our wedding culture, leaving behind the real purpose of nikkah. A wedding is the start of a relationship bw 2 individuals,it should not be about gifts.Our toxic wedding culture has ruined it https://t.co/r15c1BiBAR — 🇵🇸 (@gulgulsgul) November 27, 2023

Looking at the number of utensils, it appears to be a CapEx investment in the in laws cloud kitchen venture! https://t.co/nDwncYjhKx — Ruchica Tomar (@ruchicatomar) November 27, 2023

This look like setup of one of those scratch card lottery scheme. Why would anyone ask for utensils as dowry. https://t.co/WnU9ojXpb9 — Indrazh (@virahkrsah) November 27, 2023

It's not a dowry, it's a start-up investment for a new supermarket.... https://t.co/BxAIZqITUL — Simple Man साधा माणूस (@SadhaMaanus) November 26, 2023

One must note that the Indian law condemns dowry through its Dowry Prohibition Act and attracts punishment to those involved in the illegal practice.