Dowry Or Bazaar? From Kitchen Tools To SUV, Video Showing More Than 100 Items 'Gifted' At Wedding Goes Viral; Sparks Outrage

A video allegedly from a wedding showed a grand display of items that were received as 'gifts.' From kitchen tools to a Nissan Magnite, there were several things presented at a wedding lawn, making people wonder whether it was a marriage scene or a marketplace. While there's no confirmation whether it was a dowry showcased and flaunted in the celebration, some suggested it could also be a sale exhibition with hundreds of items on display. WATCH VIDEO:
A look into the 'gifts'
The gifts started with the SUV followed by racks and rows of kitchen equipment and furniture. Food plates, containers, frying pans, refrigerator, Voltas AC, washing machine, cupboards, beds, and sofa were of many items presented at the wedding purportedly as dowry.
Netizens react
While watching the video claimed to be featuring articles received in a dowry, netizens slammed at how the banned tradition is still witnessed in some weddings. "Love is not bought , it cannot b sold.Say NO to dowry," people said raising their voices against dowry. "Such a disgusting display of materialism," wrote a netizen, while another called it "ridiculous and shameful."
Taking a dig at the instance, an X user wrote, "Looking at the number of utensils, it appears to be a CapEx investment in the in laws cloud kitchen venture!" "Ye bazar lag raha hai," said another while disagreeing of the visuals being from a wedding.
Check posts
One must note that the Indian law condemns dowry through its Dowry Prohibition Act and attracts punishment to those involved in the illegal practice.