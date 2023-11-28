 Dowry Or Bazaar? From Kitchen Tools To SUV, Video Showing More Than 100 Items 'Gifted' At Wedding Goes Viral; Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDowry Or Bazaar? From Kitchen Tools To SUV, Video Showing More Than 100 Items 'Gifted' At Wedding Goes Viral; Sparks Outrage

Dowry Or Bazaar? From Kitchen Tools To SUV, Video Showing More Than 100 Items 'Gifted' At Wedding Goes Viral; Sparks Outrage

While there's no confirmation whether it was a dowry showcased and flaunted in the celebration, some suggested it could also be a sale exhibition with hundreds of items on display.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Dowry Or Bazaar? From Kitchen Tools To SUV, Video Showing More Than 100 Items GIFTED At Wedding Goes Viral; Sparks Outrage |

A video allegedly from a wedding showed a grand display of items that were received as 'gifts.' From kitchen tools to a Nissan Magnite, there were several things presented at a wedding lawn, making people wonder whether it was a marriage scene or a marketplace. While there's no confirmation whether it was a dowry showcased and flaunted in the celebration, some suggested it could also be a sale exhibition with hundreds of items on display. WATCH VIDEO:

A look into the 'gifts'

The gifts started with the SUV followed by racks and rows of kitchen equipment and furniture. Food plates, containers, frying pans, refrigerator, Voltas AC, washing machine, cupboards, beds, and sofa were of many items presented at the wedding purportedly as dowry.

Netizens react

While watching the video claimed to be featuring articles received in a dowry, netizens slammed at how the banned tradition is still witnessed in some weddings. "Love is not bought , it cannot b sold.Say NO to dowry," people said raising their voices against dowry. "Such a disgusting display of materialism," wrote a netizen, while another called it "ridiculous and shameful."

Taking a dig at the instance, an X user wrote, "Looking at the number of utensils, it appears to be a CapEx investment in the in laws cloud kitchen venture!" "Ye bazar lag raha hai," said another while disagreeing of the visuals being from a wedding.

Check posts

One must note that the Indian law condemns dowry through its Dowry Prohibition Act and attracts punishment to those involved in the illegal practice.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Groom walks out of wedding over not getting Apache in dowry
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Muzzafarnagar: Students' Burqa-Clad Walk At College Fashion Show Draws Muslim Group's Ire; Video...

Muzzafarnagar: Students' Burqa-Clad Walk At College Fashion Show Draws Muslim Group's Ire; Video...

Dowry Or Bazaar? From Kitchen Tools To SUV, Video Showing More Than 100 Items 'Gifted' At Wedding...

Dowry Or Bazaar? From Kitchen Tools To SUV, Video Showing More Than 100 Items 'Gifted' At Wedding...

FINALLY! 56-Year-Old Security Guard Clears MSc Exam In Jabalpur After 24th Attempt

FINALLY! 56-Year-Old Security Guard Clears MSc Exam In Jabalpur After 24th Attempt

Water Or Milk? Moradabad Locals Hold Bottles & Bags To Fill White-Coloured Liquid Flowing From...

Water Or Milk? Moradabad Locals Hold Bottles & Bags To Fill White-Coloured Liquid Flowing From...

Viral Jasmeen Kaur, 'Looking Like A Wow' Woman, Now Has 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Viral Jasmeen Kaur, 'Looking Like A Wow' Woman, Now Has 1 Million Followers On Instagram