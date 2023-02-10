Madhya Pradesh: Groom walks out of wedding over not getting Apache in dowry

Representational image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Angry over not getting his favourite Apache bike in the dowry, a groom left the pheras midway and walked out of wedding in Janakganj area on Thursday night.

Not only this, but he also even beat up bride’s brother when he stopped him from leaving.

A ruckus was created. The bride’s family reached Janakganj police station and filed the complaint against the groom.

Police said that a marriage ceremony was being held in a garden at Janakganj area.

The groom was heading for mandap when he noticed that his in-laws are gifting him another bike instead of his favourite Apache in dowry.

He stopped the rituals midway and started demanding Apache from the bride’s family. When his in-laws expressed their inability to fulfil his demand, he walked out of the wedding.

The bride, along with her family, reached Janakganj police station, where they lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case of dowry, harassment and assault against the groom. Further investigation is underway.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)