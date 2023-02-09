Madhya Pradesh: Staff nurse paper was also leaked, says Gwalior police

Amit Sanghi Superintendent of Police, Gwalior | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The aspirants of staff nurse recruitment examination of the first innings had also got the paper beforehand, the Gwalior police officials said on Thursday.

The staff nurse paper leak case came to light on Tuesday. The incident rattled the state, putting a question mark over the recruitment system.

The Gwalior police, which busted the gang of fraudsters who were involved in leaking each question paper for Rs 3 lakh, set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident, on Wednesday.

SP Gwalior Amit Sanghi told Free Press that the aspirants were called whose documents were seized from the accused of the case.

‘While investigating, it came to light that the aspirants who had appeared in the exam in first innings had also got the paper beforehand. The accused had sold them the paper,’ he said.

The SP also added that the police have seized as many as 102 documents of aspirants from the accused. The National Health Mission (NHM) had received the letter forwarded by the police to provide the names of aspirants of the exam.

During investigation, it came to light that the recruitment agency is having a server or the technical team headquarters in Mumbai and it is a possibility that the paper could have been leaked from Mumbai team.

‘The details of the scam will be clear when kingpin Pushkar Pandey will get arrested. As of now, the police have raided the houses of the accused situated in Sonipat, Haryana and in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh’, the SP said.

