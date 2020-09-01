'Don't waste my time': Times Now trolled after anchor shuns panelist pointing out India's collapsing GDP amid COVID-19

Indian news channel Times Now, which has been on an unending media trial around Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, recently hit a new bottom during a panel discussion.

Tamil television news anchor and political analyst Sumanth C. Raman was one of the panelists during the discussion on SSR. The channel shared a snippet of the same on its Twitter account stating that Raman dodged a question asked to him and instead spoke about the Indian economy.

This, however, didn’t sit well with a section of Twitter that trolled the channel for being ignorant of the nation’s current situation and trying to make the SSR case as its sole priority.