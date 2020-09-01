'Don't waste my time': Times Now trolled after anchor shuns panelist pointing out India's collapsing GDP amid COVID-19

Indian news channel Times Now, which has been on an unending media trial around Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, recently hit a new bottom during a panel discussion.
Tamil television news anchor and political analyst Sumanth C. Raman was one of the panelists during the discussion on SSR. The channel shared a snippet of the same on its Twitter account stating that Raman dodged a question asked to him and instead spoke about the Indian economy.
This, however, didn’t sit well with a section of Twitter that trolled the channel for being ignorant of the nation’s current situation and trying to make the SSR case as its sole priority.
One user wrote, “We now live in a world where an anchor on a TV News channel can confidently say that talking about the economy and a raging pandemic is a "waste of the nation's time".”
“How can anyone speak about India’s economic condition when GDP has contracted 23.9%? Let us all discuss SSR case,” added another.
Here are some more reactions on the microblogging platform.
The Indian economy contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal amid the COVID-19 crisis, official data showed on Monday.
The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 5.2 per cent in the corresponding April-June period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. The Centre began easing the lockdown for certain economic activities from April 20 onwards.
Most rating agencies had projected contraction in India's GDP for the first quarter of 2020-21.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)