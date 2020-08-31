India's GDP contracts by 23.9% in the April- June quarter, revealed the data by National Statistical Office.
The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 5.2 per cent in the corresponding April-June period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. The Centre began easing the lockdown for certain economic activities from April 20 onwards.
Most rating agencies had projected contraction in India's GDP for the first quarter of 2020-21.
China's economy grew by 3.2 per cent in April-June after recording a decline of 6.8 per cent in January-March 2020.
