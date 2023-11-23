'I Am Completely Safe': Athulya Ashokan Clarifies ‘The Kerala Story’ Has Nothing To Do With Her Fallout With Muslim Husband; Check FULL Statement

Kerala influencer Athulya Ashokan has broken silence on people reacting to her Instagran story posted earlier this month and terming her life to resemble the instances in the film 'The Kerala Story.' She revealed in recent post that she was separated from her husband Risal Mansoor for a month and was emotionally low, wanting her family to not suffer due to her life decisions. Athulya dropped a detailed text urging people from making her personal life issue a communal war. Read post here:

Athulya breaks silence on her viral Insta story, 'The Kerala Story' reference

Athulya who converted to Islam for marrying her Muslim partner Risal this April, had posted an Instagram story earlier this month where she held the man responsible for anything that happens in her life. However, days after the purportedly concerning message sparked outrage on social media, a detailed text surfaced on her Instagram profile. Reacting to the issue, she slammed people terming her life incidents to be similar to 'The Kerala Story' and said the film has nothing to do with her marriage.

"For the past 7 mnths i have been seeing all those posts about our marriage... First of all, the movie 'Kerala Story' has nothing to do with it," Athulya said while asking people to stop talking ill about a particular community. "Don't try to make it about a particular community. Thats shame (sic)," she added.

"I Am Completely Safe": Athulya Ashokan

The Kerala-based influencer also clarified that she was "completely safe." The comment was made in reply to her message that left her followers worried when she wrote: "Whatever happens to me, no one in my family is responsible. Only him."