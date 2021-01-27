'Don't lie to me!': Dr KK Aggarwal's phone conversation with wife after getting vaccinated has netizens in splits

The key to a successful relationship is maintaining open and constant channels of communication. Unfortunately for celebrated physician-scientist Dr KK Aggarwal, his impulsive decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 was not known to his wife until after it happened.

A video of the Padma Shri awardee and former National President of the Indian Medical Association has now gone viral where he can be seen attempting to reason with his irate partner. A private conversation certainly, but her angry phone call after discovering the same came while the cardiologist was on a live broadcast. Since then, the video has been shared thousands of times and social media cannot keep calm.

Now to be clear, she is not angry about the fact that Aggarwal took the COVID-19 vaccine. Even as many across the country have expressed hesitation about getting vaccinated, her anger stems from the fact that she had not accompanied her husband to receive the vaccine alongside.

"I'd gone to make enquiries and they said that it was available. So I got it," he says. The argument fails to convince her. "Why couldn't you take me with you?" she can be heard asking, overriding protests from Aggarwal.