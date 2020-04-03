9 Baje 9 Minute: Meet Dr KK Agarwal who gave 'scientific argument' to justify PM's appeal

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged to the citizens of India to turn their lights off and light candles or diyas or turn on their mobile torches on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show they were together in the fight against coronavirus.

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection.

After Modi's address to the nation, MyGovIndia, citizen engagement platform of Government of India, posted a video of Dr KK Agarwal. In the video, he called PM Modi’s suggestion as a masterstroke. In the now delted tweet, he said, "Lighting the lamp at 9 pm for 9 minutes is based on the principle of collective consciousness." " The collective consciousness of people will ensure that the virus does not attach itself on the ACE2-receptor.’’

Watch Video: